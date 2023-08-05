comScore
Mumbai Covid scam: Case registered against ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar in connection with Covid centres
Back

Mumbai Police on Saturday said that a has been registered against former mayor Kishori Pednekar in connection with the alleged Covid centre scam. The has been registered at Agripada Police Station in Mumbai.

A case has also been registered against two other senior officials. They have been booked under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120(B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

“Case registered against former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar & others by EOW (Economic Offences Wing) under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120(B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC in connection with alleged COVID centre scam," the city police said.

In June this year, the Enforcement Directorate raided 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Covid-19 centres scam. The ED officials seized 68.65 lakh in cash and documents of properties worth crores.

As per the PTI news agency, the anti-money laundering agency recovered documents of 50 immovable properties located at various places in Maharashtra with a market value of more than 150 crore, fixed deposits and investments worth 15 crore, and jewellery worth 2.46 crore.

ED had also seized several mobile phones and laptops along with many incriminating documents.

The search revealed that one company was giving body bags for dead COVID-19 patients to another company for 2,000. That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for 6,800 and this contract was signed by the then BMC mayor Pednekar, ED sources told PTI.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 02:02 PM IST
