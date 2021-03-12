OPEN APP
Mumbai Covid surge: 90% patients in past 2 months from high-rise buildings

Mumbai Covid surge: 90% patients in past 2 months from high-rise buildings

An elderly woman, partly seen on left, holds the arm of her relative as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 11, 2021.
An elderly woman, partly seen on left, holds the arm of her relative as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) (AP)
 2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 03:52 PM IST Staff Writer

  • However, the situation has changed to some extent this month as the number of cases from slums are also going up, the BMC said

Around 90% of patients in Mumbai, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in January and February this year, were residents of high-rise buildings, while the remaining 10% were from slums and chawls, the city civic body said on Friday.

However, the situation has changed to some extent this month as the number of cases from slums are also going up, civic officials added.

Of the total number of 23,002 people, who tested positive for the deadly virus in the first two months of this year, 90% were residents of the building and 10% others from slums and chawls, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an official release.

"But we are now receiving a large number of patients from slums as well. Most of them are from middle and lower class background," a senior doctor of a civic hospital, who did not wish to be named, said.

The number of Covid-19 containment zones and sealed buildings in the city increased by 170% and 66.42%, respectively, from the beginning of this month, the civic body said.

According to the BMC's Covid-19 dashboard, while the city had 10 containment zones and 137 sealed buildings on March 1, the number of containment zones increased to 27 and sealed buildings to 228 on March 10.

The dashboard pointed out that of the 7.46 lakh people living in these zones, over 23% were from slums and chawls, while the remaining 77% were from sealed buildings.

An assistant municipal commissioner said the number of COVID-19 cases from slums has certainly gone up, but it cannot be called a spike.

Also, the patients are scattered across slums and not concentrated in any particular pocket of the slums.

Mumbai reported 1,508 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its case tally to 3,38,631, while the death toll in the city reached 11,515 with four more fatalities, the civic body said.

The financial capital of the country had reported its first coronavirus patient -- a city resident who had returned from Dubai -- exactly a year ago, on March 11, 2020.

The cases peaked in September-October, after which there was a decline but since mid-February infections have surged again.

For the ninth straight day the city recorded more than 1,000 cases on Thursday.

As many as 20,401 COVID-19 tests were carried during the day, taking the number of samples tested so far to 4,96,145.

