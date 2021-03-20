As Covid-19 cases continue mounting in Mumbai on a daily basis, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday informed that passengers arriving from or transiting through the UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa are required to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 7 days, followed by 7 days home quarantine.

However, elderly passengers above 65years of age, pregnant women in an advanced stage of pregnancy, both parents accompanying children below 5 years of age are among the passengers who may be considered from exemption from institutional quarantine, BMC further said.

As per a new directive issued today, here are the people who are exempted from the institutional quarantine:

1) elderly passengers above 65years of age

2) pregnant women in an advanced stage of pregnancy

3) both parents accompanying children below 5 years

4) Passengers having a serious illness and need immediate medical attention

5) Extreme family disasters, like father, mother, son, daughter in critical condition, severe accident or death in family

6) Passengers who have completed their both Covid-19 vaccine dosage

7) Medical professional that intends to travel for a life-saving surgery/attend a critical patient

The civic body notice also said that the passengers from the above categories may be exempted from institutional quarantine, subject to providing required documents to the satisfaction of the In-charge officer at the Airport. The exempted passengers shall strictly follow quarantine rules and regulations and shall be liable for appropriate actions for any breach of quarantine rule.

On Saturday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,58,896 while seven deaths took the fatality count in the country's financial capital to 11,576. Also, the Mumbai division reported 5,697 new cases and 15 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,88,013 and death toll to 20,043. On Friday also, Maharashtra had set a new record of daily rise with 25,681 new infections being reported.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday logged as many as 27,126 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year, a health official said. The caseload in the state crossed the 24 lakh-mark to rise to 24,49,147.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai civic body informed that Rapid Antigen Testing for Covid-19 infections will be done at a random at crowded places in Mumbai. The tests would be done at malls, railway stations, bus depots, khau galli, markets, tourist places, and government offices. BMC also said, If a citizen refuses to get tested, they'd be booked under Epidemic Act.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via