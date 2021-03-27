Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday ordered that residential societies with five or more COVID-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Currently, the active containment zones in the city stand at 53 and a total of 551 buildings are sealed.

On Saturday, India's financial capital reported 6,123 new covid cases, which is the highest since the start of the pandemic. It recorded more than 6,000 cases in a single day for the first time. Mumbai has been reporting more than 5,000 cases for the last three days, a BMC official said.

On Thursday the count was 5,504, while it was 5,185 on Wednesday, both of which remained outbreak records for the metropolis at the time.

The Mayor also mentioned that a night curfew may be imposed in the state capital on March 28 from 10 or 11 pm, adding that hotels and pubs will remain shut during the night curfew with an exemption on essential services.

"Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed. BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," she added.

Meanwhile, Uddhav has ordered night "curfew" in entire Maharashtra from March 28. However, while the statement in English used the word "curfew", an official statement in Hindi said the chief minister asked officials to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which gathering of five or more persons is banned.

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department. The total cases in the state on Friday surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total recoveries. The death toll yesterday escalated to 53,907 including new deaths.

