Mumbai Covid tally at its lowest since pandemic began1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 10:01 PM IST
- The city is reporting very less cases of Covid from the past few days and the recovery rate is also increasing
While China is witnessing nationwide protests against the strict restrictions by the government to curb the fast-spreading Covid-19 virus, things seem to be under control in India. Mumbai on Thursday recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The civic body of the city informed that the commercial capital of India has recorded just two cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.