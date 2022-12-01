While China is witnessing nationwide protests against the strict restrictions by the government to curb the fast-spreading Covid-19 virus, things seem to be under control in India. Mumbai on Thursday recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The civic body of the city informed that the commercial capital of India has recorded just two cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The two new editions take the total number of Covid-19 in the city to 11,54,911 and the death toll from the virus remains unchanged at 19,744. The city is reporting very less cases of Covid from the past few days. On Wednesday also, the city reported 8 cases while 10 people recovered from the virus.

Currently, Mumbai has around 71 active cases and according to the civic body of the city the recovery rate is 98.3%. The city has conducted 1,85,65,553 total tests to date.

If we talk about the whole state of Maharashtra, the Covid-19 number on Thursday was 50 and it took the state's total Covid tally to 81,35,850. The death toll again remains unchanged at 1,48,407 for the second consecutive day.

The reporting on Thursday has slightly increased from Wednesday when the state reported 43 cases of Covid. The active caseload in the state is 373 and the recovery rate has also jumped to 98.17%.

The less Covid-19 number comes as a relief after the new variants of the virus gave a scare last month. The sub-variants of the Omicron variant are still reported from various parts of the country, but the virus doesn't seem to be much contagious for now. Health experts, however, warned that people should still follow the Covid-19 protocols as in various parts of the world, governments are still fighting the fresh outbreaks of the virus.

With inputs from PTI