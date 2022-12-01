Mumbai Covid tally at its lowest since pandemic began

The less Covid-19 number comes as a relief after the new variants of the virus gave a scare last month. The sub-variants of the Omicron variant are still reported from various parts of the country, but the virus doesn't seem to be much contagious for now. Health experts, however, warned that people should still follow the Covid-19 protocols as in various parts of the world, governments are still fighting the fresh outbreaks of the virus.

