Mumbai today reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases on the third day in a row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest bulletin said today. The financial capital of India detected 441 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 10,52,617.

A total of nine people died due to the Covid infection, which is a rise since yesterday when only one death was reported. This has taken the total death tally to 16,676.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had logged 356 COVID-19 cases -- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021, when the third Covid wave of the Covid pandemic had started. Before that, Mumbai had reported 447 cases and one death.

#CoronavirusUpdates

9th February, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 441

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 1115



Total Recovered Pts. - 10,29,006



Overall Recovery Rate - 98%



Total Active Pts. - 4096



Doubling Rate -840 Days



Growth Rate (2Feb - 8Feb)- 0.08%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 9, 2022

Mumbai curbs to go by month-end

Amid a decline in Mumbai's daily Covid-19 cases, the city's civic body has decided to ease curbs on outdoor activities and unlock the financial capital of India by the end of this month.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said yesterday, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Covid tally

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 7,142 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, 1,035 more than the day ago, while the death toll rose by 92 to reach 1,43,247, the health department said.

The state had on Tuesday recorded 6,107 COVID-19 cases, 329 less than on Monday, and 57 deaths linked to the infection. With the fresh cases, the state's cumulative infection count rose to 78,23,385, the department added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.