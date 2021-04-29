Vaccination in Mumbai will be closed for three days from tomorrow due to lack of adequate vaccines, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Planned vaccination of citizens aged 18 years and above is also likely to start late, the civic body added.

''Owing to non-availability of vaccine stock, no vaccination will be conducted at any Govt/BMC/Pvt CVC for the next 3 days (30 Apr-2 May). All efforts are being made to make more stock available & resume the drive. We urge Mumbaikars to cooperate with BMC'', the civic body said in a tweet.

On another news, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said that 40 out of 73 private COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city will remain closed on Thursday due to insufficient vaccines stock. MCGM also appealed to people that only those who want to take the second dose should come for vaccination on April 29.

"The stock of covid vaccine available in Mumbai has almost run out today (April 28, 2021). Due to this, 40 out of 73 private vaccination centers in Mumbai will not be vaccinating on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The remaining 33 private vaccination centres are also available for limited vaccination. For this reason, the citizens who come there for the second dose will be vaccinated with priority and as long as there is a stock of vaccine," MCGM said in a release.

Meanwhile, 4,192 fresh cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the active cases tally to 64,018 in the city. 82 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

