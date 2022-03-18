Presently, Mumbai has 323 active Covid-19 patients. Of new patients, 93% or 68 out of 73 were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only five patients were hospitalised and none required oxygen support. Also, only 87 of the total 28,437 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city. The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since last month. On January 7, 2022, during the third wave, Mumbai had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases.

