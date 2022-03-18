Mumbai: Covid vaccination centres to remain shut today on account of Holi festival1 min read . 05:56 AM IST
On the occasion of the Holi festival, the Mumbai civic body has ordered that there will not be Covid vaccination at government and Municipal Corporation-run vaccination centres on March 18.
An official notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Thursday that the vaccination will resume on Saturday, March 19.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday recorded 73 new Covid-19 infections and zero deaths, the state health bulletin said. With this, the total caseload in the city rose to 10,57,457, while the death toll remained at 16,693.
Mumbai has not recorded a new coronavirus-related death on 15 days this month. New daily cases have been below 100 since March 2. On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 44 new cases and one death.
The case positivity rate is 0.002%. With 64 patients recovering on Thursday, the tally of recoveries rose to 10,37,557. The city's rate of recovery is 98%.
Presently, Mumbai has 323 active Covid-19 patients. Of new patients, 93% or 68 out of 73 were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only five patients were hospitalised and none required oxygen support. Also, only 87 of the total 28,437 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city. The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since last month. On January 7, 2022, during the third wave, Mumbai had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases.
This week, India started the Covid vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group as well. As per the Centre's data, over 8.21 lakh children between 12 and 14 years age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Cumulatively, India has administered 180.95 crore doses of vaccine.
