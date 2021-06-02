Due to the non-availability of Covid-19 vaccine doses, some government and municipal centres in Mumbai will remain closed on 3 June, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Wednesday.

"Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry today said that over 1.64 crore coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,71,44,022 doses, the ministry said.

A total of 1,64,42,938 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them coronavirus vaccines free of cost.

Mumbai Covid update

Mumbai on Wednesday reported less than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day with 925 infections.

With 31 more fatalities, the overall coronavirus death toll in the financial capital reached 14,938 while the caseload now stands at 7,08,007.

On Monday and Tuesday, Mumbai had logged 676 and 831 cases, respectively.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,74,296 leaving Mumbai with 16,580 active cases.

Mumbai now has 30 active containment zones in slums and chawls, and 133 active sealed buildings.

