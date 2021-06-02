Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry today said that over 1.64 crore coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs
Due to the non-availability of Covid-19 vaccine doses, some government and municipal centres in Mumbai will remain closed on 3 June, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Wednesday.
"Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC wrote on Twitter.