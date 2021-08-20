Mumbai civic body on Friday informed that coronavirus vaccination drive will resume in the city from tomorrow as it has received fresh stock of over 1.6 lakh doses. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also said that it has received 1.50 lakh Covishield doses and 10,240 Covaxin doses.

The vaccination drive in Mumbai was suspended for two days at civic and government-run centres due to shortage of doses. Earlier, it had also suspended the drive on July 8 and 9 due to the same reason.

As per the BMC, 82,43,789 people have been administered vaccines in the metropolis so far, with 20,83,893 beneficiaries getting the second dose as well. Presently, there are 438 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, of which 296 are operated by the BMC, 19 by the state government and 123 by private entities.

Meanwhile, the city today reported 322 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the city to 7,40,612. Six new fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,941, a civic official said.

With 223 people discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 7,19,381, which is 97 per cent of the case tally.

A record 56,566 coronavirus tests were carried out during the day, beating the previous high of 56,266 of April 14. The tally of tests conducted in the city so far rose to 88,55,005.

BMC also said slums and chawls in the city do not have a single containment zone for the seven consecutive days now.

(With inputs from agencies)

