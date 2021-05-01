The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that the Covid vaccination for ages 18-44 will continue at the 5 centres on Sunday, from 9am-5pm. However, no walk-ins will be allowed as registration at the Cowin portal is mandatory.

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to include everybody in the age group of 18-44 began at five hospitals in Mumbai on Saturday. The civic body listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses.

Also, only 500 registrations from each centre will be allowed, the civic body said in a tweet.

Vaccination for ages 18-44 to continue at the 5 centres tomorrow, from 9am-5pm.



Each centre will vaccinate 500 registered Mumbaikars each, hence no walk-ins allowed.



Registration on https://t.co/e3boNnKzsX mandatory#YoungAndVaccinated#WeShallOvercome — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 1, 2021

The vaccination drive for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years took off in Mumbai with limited access even as the city civic body stressed to have achieved the set target of inoculating 1,000 people on the first day on Saturday.

"We have decided to vaccinate 200 people from the 18-44 age category today at each of all the five centres and we have fully achieved this target. Each centre was supposed to vaccinate 200 people," Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI.

With vaccinations stopped in the city for three days due to inadequate supply, only those in the 18-44 age group will be inoculated on Saturday and Sunday. Those who are above 45 will be vaccinated whenever new vaccine stocks arrive, the civic body had said.

