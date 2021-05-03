OPEN APP
Mumbai Covid vaccination: Key things to know for those in 18-44 age group

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said the beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group need to keep in mind a few rules for getting vaccinated in Mumbai.

Only those who have registered themselves in the CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) would be given the jab.

The phase 3 vaccination drive has come into force from 1 May.

Here's a list of reminders shared by BMC:

1) Covid-19 vaccination only for 18 to 44-year-olds today

2) Only beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group who have booked a slot will be administered vaccine

3) No walk-ins at centres

4) 45 and above due for the second dose will be updated about dates eventually

5) Carry an ID

No vaccination for those above 45 today, says BMC

Amid a shortage of Covid vaccines, the Mumbai civic body has said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed today, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses.

Maharashtra reported 56,647 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Sunday. However, the death toll touched 70,284 with 669 new deaths.

As the Covid-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.


