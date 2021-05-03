Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai Covid vaccination: Key things to know for those in 18-44 age group

Mumbai Covid vaccination: Key things to know for those in 18-44 age group

Premium
A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people during the third phase of the inoculation drive, at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai.
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Only those in the 18-44 age group who have registered themselves in the CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) would be given the jab

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said the beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group need to keep in mind a few rules for getting vaccinated in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said the beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group need to keep in mind a few rules for getting vaccinated in Mumbai.

Only those who have registered themselves in the CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) would be given the jab.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Only those who have registered themselves in the CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) would be given the jab.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The phase 3 vaccination drive has come into force from 1 May.

Here's a list of reminders shared by BMC:

1) Covid-19 vaccination only for 18 to 44-year-olds today

2) Only beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group who have booked a slot will be administered vaccine

3) No walk-ins at centres

4) 45 and above due for the second dose will be updated about dates eventually

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Goa: Lockdown to continue in tourist hotspots. Details here

1 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Premium

Maharashtra: Central Railway provides 11 isolation coaches to Nagpur amid rising Covid cases

1 min read . 10:43 AM IST
Premium

US, UK fly in aid to India to help fight second wave of covid-19 infections

1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
Premium

Covid-19 vaccination for people above 18 begins in Delhi

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST

5) Carry an ID

No vaccination for those above 45 today, says BMC

Amid a shortage of Covid vaccines, the Mumbai civic body has said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed today, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses.

Maharashtra reported 56,647 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Sunday. However, the death toll touched 70,284 with 669 new deaths.

As the Covid-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.