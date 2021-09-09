Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai: No COVID-19 vaccination at public centres tomorrow. Details here

Mumbai: No COVID-19 vaccination at public centres tomorrow. Details here

Presently, there are 455 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 302 operated by the BMC and 19 by the state government, while 134 are run by private hospitals.
1 min read . 06:00 PM IST Livemint

  • The civic body further clarified that there was no paucity of doses. 
  • Adequate number of vaccine doses was available with the government authorities, it said

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday informed that Covid vaccination centres run by the state government and the civic body will remain shut tomorrow due to technical reasons. 

A BMC release said, the inoculation drive at these centres will resume on September 11. The vaccination drive will remain suspended on September 10 (Friday) at BMC and state government-run centres due to some administrative and technical reasons.

The civic body further clarified that there was no paucity of doses. “Adequate number of vaccine doses was available with the government authorities," it said. 

The administration has been organising special sessions to fast track full vaccination of eligible citizens by giving priority to those waiting for their second dose. Therefore, administrative and technical issues related to the drive are being resolved, it stated. 

The civic body added that it is also considering organising a special inoculation session for women beneficiaries. Presently, there are 455 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 302 operated by the BMC and 19 by the state government, while 134 are run by private hospitals. 

The civic body added that it is also considering organising a special inoculation session for women beneficiaries. Presently, there are 455 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 302 operated by the BMC and 19 by the state government, while 134 are run by private hospitals. 

