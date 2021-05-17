As cyclone Tauktae raged across Mumbai earlier today, city's civic body on Monday said that they would be opening select Covid-19 vaccination centres tomorrow and day after.

"The list of CVCs for tomorrow shall be uploaded later tonight," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a tweet. BMC also added that there would be walk-in facility for 60+ citizens who are taking their 1st dose of Covishield while 84 days to be completed after first dose of Covishield’s second jab.

Earlier, BMC had decided to keep its COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended for the third day on May 17 in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Friday announced that there would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16 considering the India Meteorological Department's cyclone warning.

The vaccination programme will now be implemented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, BMC chief IS Chahal had said earlier.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,240 new COVID- 19 cases, the lowest single-day count since March 9, and 48 more deaths on Monday, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 1,240 cases, the tally of coronavirus infection rose to 6,89,936, while the death toll increased to 14,308.

The financial capital has reported around 300 fewer cases and 12 less fatalities as compared to Sunday, when the city had witnessed 1,544 new cases and 60 deaths.

This was also the fifth day in a row that Mumbai recorded less than 2,000 cases.





