Mumbai: Covid vaccine centres being run by BMC to remain shut today
The BMC currently has 20 hospitals and 240 centres where doses are being administered
Covid-19 vaccination centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain shut today, the civic body tweeted. The vaccination centre details for Monday will be shared by the BMC on their Twitter handle on Sunday, the tweet added.
"Dear Mumbaikars. There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle & the respective wards too," the civic body tweeted.
The shutting down of BMC centres today is because of Sunday and not due to vaccine shortage.
Meanwhile, the global Expression of Interest (EoI) issued by BMC to procure one crore COVID-19 vaccines was on Tuesday extended by a week till May 25 as no supplier came forward, civic officials said.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally reached 6,96,379 after 1,299 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, and the death toll increased by 52 to touch 14,574.
