RBI, HDFC threat mail: Vadodara man arrested, being probed, says Mumbai Police

Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested one person from Vadodara, Gujarat for sending a bomb threat email to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC, and other private lenders about planting bombs at different locations.

The crime branch is questioning the accused behind the motive of sending a threat email.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and private lenders like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank received an email threatening to plant bombs at different office locations in Maharashtra capital, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday. The bomb threat was sent by an unknown person via mail. In its email, the sender had threatened to plant bombs at 11 office locations across Mumbai.

Motive behind bomb threat to RBI, ICIC, HDFC

In his bomb threat email, the sender had demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He accused the top official of India's central bank and Finance Minister of executing the biggest scam in the history of India, reported ABP news.

"We have planted 11 bombs in different locations in Mumbai. RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in the history of India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top banking officials, and some renowned ministers of India," read a screenshot of the threat email accessed by ABP news.

A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 locations in Mumbai, according to the police. The three locations mentioned where the bomb was planted were RBI- New Central Building Fort, HDFC House-Churchgate, Mumbai, ICICI Bank Towers, and BKC, Mumbai, according to the Mumbai police. A warning was also issued saying the bombs would detonate at 1:30 pm.

In addition to demanding the immediate resignation of the RBI Governor and Finance Minister, the sender demanded the release of a press statement disclosing the scam.

“We demand that both RBI Governor and Finance Minister immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand the government to give them both and all those who are involved the punishment they deserve," the email said.

The bomb threat mail alarmed the security officials triggering a massive investigation on the mentioned spots. However, the police didn't find anything. The police also registered a case against the sender of the mail and initiated an investigation.

