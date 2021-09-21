OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai Crime Branch issues lookout notice against 2 aides of Raj Kundra in pornography cases
Listen to this article

Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday said that it has issued a lookout notice against the absconding accused Yash Thakur alias Arvind Srivastava and Pradeep Bakshi, aides of businessman Raj Kundra in a pornography case.

In the supplementary charge sheet of this case, both the accused have been declared absconding by the crime branch, added Crime Branch.

This comes a day after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe walked out from the Arthur Road jail after getting bail by a Mumbai Court in a pornography case.

Prior to that on Monday, the Mumbai court granted bail to Kundra and Thorpe on a surety of 50,000.

The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had on Monday submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Kundra.

According to an information shared by Mumbai police, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa.

The statements of actors Sherlyn Chopra, Sejal Shah, many models and employees of Kundra's company have also been recorded in the charge sheet. The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted accused.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout