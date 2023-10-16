A unit of Mumbai crime branch busted a drugs syndicate operating out of a factory in Solapur on Monday. The crime branch unit recovered 8 kg of drugs worth ₹16 crores from their possession and arrested two people from the spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two culprits were produced before court and sent to Police custody till October 19, said Daya Nayak, Crime Branch Officer on Monday.

According to the police, Inspector Daya Nayak initially received the tip of the drug peddlers being active in Bandra west and Khar areas of Mumbai. Later, Daya Nayak formed a special team of police officials from crime branch unit-9 for further investigation. The police also said that the huge quantity of drugs was seized from the suspects-aged 32 and 27, reported Mid-day. The police seized 2.547 kg of mephedrone (MD) drugs. Moreover, 5.8 kgs of drugs was recovered from the second criminal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After further interrogation from suspects revealed information about the drugs manufacturing factory functional in Solapur district of the state, according to Mid-day report. After confirming the information, Daya Nayak and his team raided the factory and seized several drugs manufacturing equipment, raw materials and drugs.

It is worth noting that this is the second such operation by the Mumbai police in past few months. Recently, a Bandra unitof Mumbai's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested four people and recovered drugs worth ₹1.18 crore on October 14. The search for another accused is going on in the case. According to media reports, the seized drugs was of premium quality and was being sold to young boys and girls.

As per the information, the criminals were nabbed when officers of Bandra Unit were patrolling the Juhu area at night. They investigated two suspicious people roaming in front of Amritlal Wadi. As they tried to approach them, they tried to run away and ended up being caught by the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!