A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent four more accused – Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora – to the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB custody till 14 October.

The four people were arrested yesterday in alleged connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

They were organisers of an event on the cruise ship during which drugs were allegedly consumed, the NCB told the court.

Earlier on Tuesday, another four accused — Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, Avin Sahu — were sent to NCB custody till 11 October.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar sent them in the central anti-drug agency's custody.

The anti-drugs agency has so far arrested 17 people including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan since the raid on the Goa-bound ship on Saturday.

Besides Aryan, those arrested by the NCB include Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu.

In an operation conducted on Monday and Tuesday, the NCB has arrested Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora. It has also arrested Shreyas Nair, Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu, the agency earlier said.

It claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and ₹1.33 lakh in cash.

