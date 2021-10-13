Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow

The agency further stated that the role and involvement of Aryan Khan in the commission of grave and serious offences under the NDPS Act, including illicit drug trafficking, is apparent "considering the nexus and connection of this applicant with the other accused in the case". It said all the accused are inextricably connected and hence, it is not possible to dissect the role of each accused from the other.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}