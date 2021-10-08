Mumbai drugs case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday shifted Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, and other accused in the cruise ship drug raid case to Arthur Jail.

Mumbai | NCB brings Aryan Khan and other accused in the cruise ship drug raid case to Arthur Jail pic.twitter.com/uow3Ukaj0Z — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

A Mumbai court on Thursday sent Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

The NCB took Aryan and other accused to its office after producing him before Esplanade Magistrate court. They were kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till today (Friday).

As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far. Total 17 have been produced before the court and 18th person is yet to be produced before the Mumbai court.

Achit Kumar, who is the 17th person arrested by the NCB, was also remanded to NCB custody till October 9. His arrest was made after his name was disclosed by Aryan Khan and Arbaz Seth Merchant.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court earlier which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

They were again produced on Thursday before the court which then remanded them to judicial custody. They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

Eight persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies)

