Mumbai cruise drugs case: A Mumbai court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in cruise ship drug bust case. He was on Thursday sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The NCB on Thursday had sought further custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha till Monday (11 October). However, the court rejected the prayer, saying simply remanding the accused to custody without reason is cogent ground for violating liberty.

The NCB took Aryan and other accused to its office as jail would not admit the new inmates post 6 PM. Today, the anti-drugs agency shifted Aryan Khan and other accused to Arthur Jail.

The NCB on 2 October carried out raids at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast. It seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and ₹1.33 lakh.

The agency detained eight persons — Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.

After hours of questioning, the NCB formally arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Khan, Merchant, and Dhamecha were first sent to one-day NCB custody which was later extended to 7 October. They were on Thursday produced again before the court, which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

