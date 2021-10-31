Arbaz Merchant, co-accused of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, was released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Sunday.

“I am immensely happy, his mother is the happiest person that our son has come home. Our prayers and blessings came true. We'll obey all the bail conditions religiously," Arbaz's father Aslam Merchant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

View Full Image Arbaz Merchant released from jail

Further, model Munmun Dhamecha, who was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), walked out of the Byculla women's jail three days after she was granted bail.

Dhamecha's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan on Sunday said, "She has been released from the jail after completion of all the legal formalities. We are now going to file an application before the NCB seeking permission to allow her to go Madhya Pradesh, as she hails from there."

The 23-year-old Aryan was released from the Arthur Road Jail on Saturday at 11 am.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the court following the three-day hearing in the case.

On Friday afternoon, the HC made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on the trio, stipulating their release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The court asked all three bail applicants to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11 am to 2 pm to mark their presence.

Actor Juhi Chawla was the surety for Aryan.

Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on 2 October. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

