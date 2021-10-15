2 min read.Updated: 15 Oct 2021, 03:13 PM ISTLivemint
Aryan Khan received a money order of ₹4,500 in Arthur Road prison on Thursday
Aryan and five other accused were shifted to the common cell of Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative
Aryan Khan, who was arrested recently in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug raid case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Friday via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, reported news agency ANI.
"Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," an official was quoted as saying.
As per the rules of the jail, a prisoner can receive a money order of ₹4500 maximum for their expenses inside the jail.
Case against Aryan Khan
Aryan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case, were shifted to the common cell of Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative.
They were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail here.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on 2 October.
A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on 2 October.
