Aryan Khan , who was arrested recently in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug raid case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Friday via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, reported news agency ANI .

"Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," an official was quoted as saying.

As per an order by the Bombay High Court, all accused or prisoners lodged in the jail amid the Covid-19 pandemic can speak to their families twice a week via video call.

People are not allowed to visit the inmates.

There are a total of 3,200 prisoners in the Arthur Road jail. Inmates are allowed 10 minutes to talk to their family members. The jail has a total of 11 phones.

Money order for Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan received a money order of ₹4,500 in Arthur Road prison on Thursday, said a jail official.

According to the superintendent, the jail authorities received the money order from Aryan Khan's family on 11 October, which is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen.

As per the rules of the jail, a prisoner can receive a money order of ₹4500 maximum for their expenses inside the jail.

Case against Aryan Khan

Aryan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case, were shifted to the common cell of Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative.

They were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail here.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on 2 October.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on 2 October.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.