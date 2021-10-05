Cruise ship party case: Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday sent four more accused — Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, Avin Sahu — to NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) custody till October 11 in cruise drugs case.

All four accused were arrested earlier today in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. This comes just a day after eight others were sent to NCB custody till 7 October.

On Monday, eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till 7 October.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.

Earlier today, NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede said that there are more suspects in connection with the drugs party case. "Operational procedure on. There are more suspects and probe is underway. Eight were presented before the court, of which five arrested and sent to four-day judicial custody," Wankhede told the media waiting outside the NCB office.

Three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Section 8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

(With inputs from agencies)

