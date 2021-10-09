Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit had initially detained 11 persons from a Goa-bound cruise ship , but let off three of them, including a family member of a BJP leader.

Alleging a connection between NCB's zonal director and the saffron party, Malik said that a BJP leader's brother-in-law Rishabh Sachdeva was among those three persons. “We think there might have been some talks between Sameer Wankhede and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders."

"After the raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, NCB's Sameer Wankhede had said that eight to ten people were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained," he claimed.

The National Congress Party leader said that along with Sachdeva, two others - Pratik Gabba and Aamir Furniturewala - who had brought Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, to the cruise party, were released.

Malik then questioned the reasons behing NCB's release. "We demand NCB to reveal the facts," he said.

He demanded an independent investigation into the case and said: "Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell should conduct an independent investigation into this. I will write to CM also. If required, an enquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids."

Malik also took to Twitter to share videos of the three people walking out the NCB office.

Rishabh Sachdeva and Pratik Gaba can be seen exiting from the NCB office after detention. pic.twitter.com/1KTS3QykPs — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 9, 2021

Aamir Furniturewala can be seen exiting from the NCB office after detention. pic.twitter.com/c956NA4YBn — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 9, 2021

He has been consistently alleging a connection between the BJP and the NCB. Earlier, he had said that the investigating agency is trying to frame Aryan Khan, and said that they should be ready for a legal battle.

"Whether it was Rhea Chakraborty or Aryan Khan, they were arrested for publicity and it was a forgery. We'll be exposing extortion nexus run by NCB," he said.

Citing a video in which those detained from the Mumbai cruise were seen being taken to the NCB office, Malik alleged that "the person taking him to the office is a BJP leader Manish Bhanushali."

Notably, Bhanushali accepted the allegation and said that it was him in the video, but was onboard ‘for updated information’.

"I agree that I am the one in the photos shown, but no other party worker or leader can be spotted. I do not have any responsibility of the party presently, my responsibility is that of a common man," he had said.

The NCB detained a drug peddler during a raid in Santa Cruz on yesterday night.

According to the NCB, the drug peddler has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan, accused in the Mumbai cruise party raid case.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided the Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered banned drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan.

With inputs from agencies.

