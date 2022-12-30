Mumbai customs destroys 140.5 kg drugs worth ₹538 crore1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 05:18 PM IST
The destroyed drugs included 56.06 kg heroin, 33.81 kg hashish seized by the Mumbai airport commissionerate in 14 cases.
New Delhi: The customs department on Mumbai on Friday destroyed 140.57 kg drugs at the incineration facility of Mumbai Waste Management Limited (MWML) located at Taloja in Navi Mumbai.