New Delhi: The customs department on Mumbai on Friday destroyed 140.57 kg drugs at the incineration facility of Mumbai Waste Management Limited (MWML) located at Taloja in Navi Mumbai.

“The drugs seized are valued at ₹538 crore in the international illicit market," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Principal commissioner, Zone III, Rajesh Sanan stated that the drugs destructed were seized by three commissionerates under the zone.

The destroyed drugs included 56.06 kg heroin, 33.81 kg hashish seized by the Mumbai airport commissionerate in 14 cases, 21.70 kg hashish seized in a case booked at the air cargo export commissionerate and 29 kg heroin seized in a case by DRI.

According to custom officials, drug seizure data at the Mumbai International Airport shows that the smuggling was done predominantly by nationals from countries like Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Drug smuggling is undertaken by concealing the drugs in special false cavities made in baggage. Carriers have been found carrying drugs in ingested form as well. Mumbai Airport Customs has effectively used sniffer dogs for detecting cases," the ministry said.

Incineration of such seized items which are hazardous to nature if released otherwise is required to be done in incinerators fitted with standardized pollution control devices.

The contraband items were brought into the country under various forms of disguise, but were proactively seized or confiscated by the customs department.

Mumbai customs remains committed to the United Nation Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961 to which India is a signatory. The convention aims also at combating drug trafficking through international co-operation to deter and discourage drug traffickers.