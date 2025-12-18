Mumbai Customs seizes over ₹2 crore gold at Airport — all about duty-free allowances of precious metal

Mumbai Customs department seized over ₹2 crore worth of precious gold in the last few days. The smugglers were trying to sneak in 24 KT Gold dust weighing 2.270 kilograms but were apprehended at Mumbai's airport security check when they tried to circumvent detection. The intricately packed precious metal failed to evade detection and were confiscated by screening agents.

Mumbai Customs in a post on X stated, “During the duty from 15th-17th December 2025, officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone–III, effected significant seizures. A total of 8.467 Kg of hydroponic weed was seized from one passenger arriving from Bangkok, and 2.270 kg of 24 KT Gold dust valued at Rs. 2,89,73,690/- and 230 grams of 24KT gold valued at Rs. 29,35,660/- seized in 3 different cases involving transit passengers and airport staff. A total 5 passengers were arrested in connection with these cases.”

Central Bord of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under Ministry of Finance listed some guidelines for travellers regarding customs duty free allowance, restricted and prohibited items. Gold imports into India are governed by the Customs Act of 1962, which regulates the movement of goods across Indian borders. Passengers must comply with guidelines issued by the CBIC while importing gold to India to avoid any hassles at the airport.

As per the effective regulations, Indians passengers are eligible to carry some amount of gold jewellery duty free. While men can carry ornaments worth up to 20 grams, not exceeding ₹50,000 in total value, for females the limit is 40 grams, not exceeding ₹1,00,000 in total value. The duty-free allowance or entitlements does not cover gold or silver in any form other than ornaments. At this time the most important question about who can import gold as baggage props up.

Gold as baggage? “An 'eligible passenger' is any passenger of Indian Origin or a passenger holding a valid passport, issued under the Passport Act, 1967, coming to India after a period of not less than six months of stay abroad. However, short visits during these six months shall be ignored if the total duration of such short visits does not exceed 30 days and the passenger has not availed of the exemption under this scheme, at the time of such short visits. Except for these passengers, no other passengers are allowed to import gold in Baggage,” gold import guidelines state.

To import gold in accordance with CBIC regulation:

The passenger should have valid Indian passport.

The passenger should have stayed abroad for more than six months at a stretch.

The passenger can bring Gold with the baggage at arrival or send it as unaccompanied baggage within 15 days by paying “Concessional rate of duty @ 12.5% + Social Welfare Surcharge @ 1.25.”

In other cases, "normal rate of Customs Duty @ 38.5% will be charged" on import of gold.

The maximum weight limit that a passenger legally importing gold can carry is 10 kilograms.

Passengers can buy gold from Metals and Mineral Trading Corporation (MMTC) or customs-bonded warehouses run by the State Bank of India (SBI), as long as they declare it correctly and pay the requisite duty.