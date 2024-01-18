Sachin Tendulkar deepfake video: Mumbai Cyber Police registers FIR against gaming website, Facebook page
This week, Sachin Tendulkar cautioned everyone against a deep fake video of a himself which has been used to promote an App
Mumbai Cyber Police has registered an FIR against a gaming website and a Facebook page in the deepfake video of Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Following the viral deepfake video of Tendulkar, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured that new IT rules are most likely to be out next week.
Govt set to notify new IT rules on deepfakes for social media: Chandrasekhar
"Government is very clear on the compliance of the advisory on deepfake issue, if we find that the advisory is not being followed, we will follow it up with very clear, amended IT rules that we had notified," Chandrasekhar said.
Chandrasekhar said the government wants to use technology for good work. "It is our duty to provide safe and secure internet to every citizen. We will work hard for it and make rules."
Sachin Tendulkar's deepfake: Will be notifying tighter rules, says minister
"We have also notified an advisory on the deepfake issue. And in the coming days, we will also notify new IT rules."
In late December, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to all intermediaries, ensuring compliance with the existing information technology rules.
Actors Tom Hanks and Rashmika Mandanna are among famous personalities to have fallen victim to deepfakes in recent times.
Deepfakes refers to use of an image or recording that has been altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said.
