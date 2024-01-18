Mumbai Cyber Police has registered an FIR against a gaming website and a Facebook page in the deepfake video of Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, legendary Indian batsman cautioned everyone against a deep fake video of a himself which has been used to promote an App. In the video Sachin Tendulkar's Video and Voice has been manipulated to make it sound like Tendulkar was promoting the app.

The deepfake video showed the face of the cricketer and his daughter, Sara, claiming they won a large sum of money by playing certain online games. The owners of the website and the Facebook page have not been identified yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tendulkar spotted his deepfake video and took to X cautioning his fans and the public, and asked people to report such applications, videos and advertisements.

He also tagged the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekar, in his tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1," Tendulkar wrote.

Following the viral deepfake video of Tendulkar, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured that new IT rules are most likely to be out next week.

"Government is very clear on the compliance of the advisory on deepfake issue, if we find that the advisory is not being followed, we will follow it up with very clear, amended IT rules that we had notified," Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar said the government wants to use technology for good work. "It is our duty to provide safe and secure internet to every citizen. We will work hard for it and make rules."

"We have also notified an advisory on the deepfake issue. And in the coming days, we will also notify new IT rules."

In late December, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to all intermediaries, ensuring compliance with the existing information technology rules.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rashmika Mandanna are among famous personalities to have fallen victim to deepfakes in recent times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepfakes refers to use of an image or recording that has been altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said.

