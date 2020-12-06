Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai cylinder blast: Mayor meets the injured
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits King Edward Memorial hospital to meet the people who were injured in a cylinder blast

Mumbai cylinder blast: Mayor meets the injured

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits King Edward Memorial hospital to meet the injured.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits King Edward Memorial hospital to meet the people who were injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area.

At least 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

At least 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said.

"It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze. Twelve of them are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, while four have been sent to Global Hospital," the official said.

Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze brought under control, he added.

