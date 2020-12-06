Mumbai cylinder blast: Mayor meets the injured

Mumbai cylinder blast: Mayor meets the injured1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
- Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits King Edward Memorial hospital to meet the injured.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits King Edward Memorial hospital to meet the people who were injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits King Edward Memorial hospital to meet the people who were injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug area.
At least 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.
At least 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.
The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said.
"It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze. Twelve of them are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, while four have been sent to Global Hospital," the official said.
Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze brought under control, he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.