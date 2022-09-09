When Prince Charles made a maiden visit to Mumbai back in 2003, he made a very unexpected friend in the city- the Mumbai Dabbawalas. As Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, Mumbai Dabbawala Association also mourned her demise. The Chairman of the Association Subhash Talekar informed about the close relationship of Mumbai Dabbawalas with the Royal Family since the visit of Prince Charles.

"Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. We are very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace," said Subhash Talekar according to the news agency ANI.

Prince Charles even invited Dabbawalas to his wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles in London on 9 April 2005. In 2018, Dabbawalas celebrated the wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markel by distributing sweets among the relatives of patients in government hospitals.

Mumbai Dabbawalas is an organization that ferries home-cooked food to thousands of office goers every day.

“Since 1890, Dressed in a white outfit and traditional Gandhi Cap, Mumbai Army of 5,000 Dabbawalas fulfilling the hunger of almost 200,000 Mumbaikar with home-cooked food that is lug between home and office daily. For more than a century our team has been part of this grime-ridden metropolis-of-dreams," mentions the company's website.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. She was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom as she reigned for 70 years and 7 months. Her eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles will succeed her as the new king.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.