Mumbai Dabbawala mourn demise of Queen Elizabeth II2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 09:19 AM IST
- Mumbai Dabbawalas had very close relationship with the British Royal family since Prince Charles visited India
When Prince Charles made a maiden visit to Mumbai back in 2003, he made a very unexpected friend in the city- the Mumbai Dabbawalas. As Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, Mumbai Dabbawala Association also mourned her demise. The Chairman of the Association Subhash Talekar informed about the close relationship of Mumbai Dabbawalas with the Royal Family since the visit of Prince Charles.