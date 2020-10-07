Mumbai dabbawalas and consulates staff can now travel in local trains

Mumbai: Mumbai's dabbawalas and staff of foreign consulates and high commissions have been allowed to travel in local trains which are currently being run only for essential services staff, officials said today. At present, only people employed in essential services are allowed to travel in suburban trains.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway, said based on the unlock guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on September 30, they have allowed the dabbawalas to travel in local trains.

"The staff of foreign consulates and high commissions have also been permitted to travel in local trains, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Railways," he said.

Dabbawalas have now expressed happiness on being allowed to board local trains. "Finally, after more than six months, we can resume our service," Talekar said, adding dabbawalas will now contact their customers and request them to resume the tiffin service," Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association said.

"We are going to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing masks and gloves, using sanitisers and maintaining social distance and will also ensure our customers about it," he said.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, said QR-coded ID cards issued by the state government will be mandatory for them to travel in local trains, but dabbawalas have requested that they be allowed to travel on their identity cards.

"If the Maharashtra government agrees to their demand, we will permit them to travel on their ID cards," he said.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government had issued an order making a QR code-based pass mandatory for all essential service passengers in order to be able to travel by local trains in Mumbai.

Dabbawalas, the famous lunch-box carriers in Mumbai, last month said there was never a six-month break in the "130 -year-old history of the tiffin services", and demanded access to local trains to resume their services in full capacity.

Over 5,000 dabbawalas run the tiffin delivery business in the metropolis.Before the outbreak of COVID-19, they used to deliver over two lakh tiffins to office-goers on normal working days. They use suburban trains to ensure lunch boxes are delivered at the destination on time.





