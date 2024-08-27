Mumbai Dahi Handi celebrations: Over 40 Govindas were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and were taken to nearby government and private hospitals for treatment, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said

Mumbai Dahi Handi celebrations: Over 40 Govindas, participants in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids, were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and were taken to nearby government and private hospitals for treatment, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, multi-tiered human pyramids are formed, especially inMaharashtra, to break the ' Dahi Handi', suspended in mid-air. It is believed Bal Krishna loved curd and butter. Therefore, devotees re-enact his childhood days through the Dahi-Handi celebration. The ' Dahi Handi' celebration also symbolizes Bal Krishna's playfulness and innocence.

The BMC officials informed that eight Govindas were admitted to different nearby hospitals during attempts to form human pyramids, 26 were receiving treatment at outpatient departments (OPDs), and 7 others were treated and discharged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the BMC officials, the Govindas admitted in Mumbai hospitals include:

St. George Hospital: 2 injured (1 admitted, 1 in OPD)

GT Hospital: 1 injured (admitted) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poddar Hospital: 6 injured (all treated and discharged)

KEM Hospital: 8 injured (1 admitted, 7 in OPD)

Nair Hospital: 5 injured (in OPD) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sion Hospital: 3 injured (in OPD)

Rajawadi Hospital: 3 injured (admitted)

MT Agrawal Hospital: 1 injured (admitted) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kurla Bhabha Hospital: 2 injured (1 admitted, 1 in OPD)

Shatabdi Govandi Hospital: 2 injured (in OPD)

Bandra Bhabha Hospital: 3 injured (in OPD) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BDBA Hospital: 1 injured (in OPD)

Trauma Care Hospital: 2 injured (1 treated and discharged, 1 in OPD)

VN Desai Hospital: 2 injured (in OPD) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BMC officials further said efforts are being made to provide the necessary medical care to all injured Govindas and others affected during Dahi-Handi celebrations.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburbs have been witnessing intermittent light to moderate showers since morning, bringing the temperatures down. Several prominent Govinda groups tried to form a nine-tier human pyramid at several locations in the city. Dressed in colourful attires, Govindas are seen criss-crossing parts of the metropolis in trucks, tempos, buses and two-wheelers to break the Dahi-Handis.

Mumbai Police have beefed up security in the metropolis for the Dahi-Handi celebrations. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers across the city for the festival to maintain law and order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," news agency PTI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}