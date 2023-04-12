Mumbai: Dahisar and Borivali local train services restored after technical snag2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:46 PM IST
- The suburban services considered the lifeline of Mumbai were affected at around 10 am after the wire over a Churchgate-bound fast line snapped between Dahisar and Borivali stations
Mumbai's local train services were disrupted on Wednesday due to a technical glitch. Western Railway had informed that three trains were held up and others diverted after an overhead wire snapped between Dahisar and Borivali at around 10 AM.
