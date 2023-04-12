Mumbai's local train services were disrupted on Wednesday due to a technical glitch. Western Railway had informed that three trains were held up and others diverted after an overhead wire snapped between Dahisar and Borivali at around 10 AM.

Three local trains, including an air-conditioned (AC) one, were held up due to the problem, while the other trains were diverted on a slow track, a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson said. The suburban services considered the lifeline of Mumbai were affected at around 10 am after the wire over a Churchgate-bound fast line snapped between Dahisar and Borivali stations, officials said.

However, the Western Railway informed that services have been restored.

"Mumbai Suburban local was affected due to a technical snag in OHE wire btween Dahisar & Borivali on Up fast line.

Announcements were made at stations as well as on trains. Other locals were diverted.

Taking to Twitter, several commuters wrote about the delay in trains and crowd swelled on the platforms. Many office-goers complained of facing a tough time in the wake of the incident.

Work was carried out on war footing and services have now been restored," Western Railway tweeted.

Western Railway chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said the snapped overhead wire was restored at 11.35 am The doors of the AC local which was held up opened immediately after the incident, he said.

Mumbai Suburban local was affected due to technical snag in OHE wire btwn Dahisar & Borivali on Up fast line.



Announcements were made at stations as well as in trains. Other locals were diverted.



Work was carried out on warfooting & services have now been restored.#WRupdate pic.twitter.com/biAJ1CFvNa — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the Western Railway collected a record amount in fines during ticket checking between April 2022 and March 2023, including ₹43.7 crore from Mumbai suburban section.

The Western Railway has a suburban corridor of 128 km between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Dahanu station in the Palghar district. Around 35 lakh commuters travel every day on its local trains.

Earlier this month, the Western Railway's Mumbai Division launched the 'Yatri app,' a live-tracking application for Mumbaikars to track their local trains for daily commuting.

WR has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains. Commuters will get authentic information regarding train live updates and announcements, the latest timetable, maps of major railway stations, and amenities.