Mumbai detects 248 Omicron variant in samples sent for genome sequencing. Details here2 min read . 08:26 PM IST
Genome sequencing helps in understanding the difference between two variants of the same virus and makes treatment more effective
As many as 248 out of the 280 samples sent for genome sequencing in Mumbai have been detected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.
This was the eighth batch of samples that were sent for sequencing, containing 280 from the civic limits and 93 from outside.
According to an official, 21 samples had the Delta derivative and 11 samples were found with other variants of coronavirus.
As per the release, of the 280 samples from BMC limits, 96 or 34% were of patients in the 21-40 age group, 79 or 28% were in the 41-60 age group, 69 in the 61-80 age segment, 22 in the 0-20 segment and 14 or five per cent in the 81-plus bracket.
"Of these, 13 samples were of patients in the 0-18 age bracket, including two who were less than five years old. Four were in the 6-12 age group, and seven in the 13-18 age bracket. A total of 174 out of 280 patients were fully vaccinated, seven had taken the first dose and 99 were unvaccinated," an official said.
Of the seven who had taken only one dose, six had to be hospitalized, including two in the Intensive Care Unit, while 89 of 174 patients who were fully vaccinated had to be admitted in hospital.
"A total of 76 of 99 unvaccinated patients had to be hospitalized, 12 required oxygen and five were in the ICU," he said.
Genome sequencing helps in understanding the difference between two variants of the same virus and makes treatment more effective, the official added.
This comes as the state health department said on Sunday that the total number of Omicron cases in Mumbai rests at 1,009, adding that no Omicron case was detected in the state during the day.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,857 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Monday, said a health bulletin by the BMC. A total of 203 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number to 9,96,289.
Mumbai has 21,142 active cases currently.
