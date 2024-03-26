Mumbai dethrones Beijing as Asia's billionaire hotspot: Hurun Global Rich List 2024
In a remarkable achievement, Mumbai has emerged as Asia's new billionaire capital, surpassing Beijing, according to the latest Hurun Research Institute report. The financial hub of India now boasts 92 billionaires, overtaking Beijing's count and solidifying its status as a thriving center for wealth creation.