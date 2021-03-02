OPEN APP
Mumbai: Devotees gather outside Siddhivinayak temple amid Covid restrictions

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 09:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The temple trust had announced that offline darshan will not be permitted on Monday and only those devotees with pre-issued QR codes will be allowed entry inside the temple
  • The metropolis reported 855 new cases on Monday

A group of devotees congregated outside Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to offer their prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi, in spite of the temple administration imposing strict rules in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

The temple trust had announced that offline darshan will not be permitted on Monday and only those devotees with pre-issued QR codes will be allowed entry inside the temple.

The Siddhivinayak temple had shut doors last year after the outbreak of Covid-19. The temple reopened for devotees after eight months in November 2020.

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai

The metropolis reported 855 new cases on Monday, taking the cumulative total to 326,772. As many as four more people succumbed to the disease. With this, the death toll has risen to 11,479.

Situation in Maharashtra

After recording over 8,000 cases for the five days straight, Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally on Monday.

As many as 6,397 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Sunday and Monday in the state, taking the active caseload to 77,618. The disease took 30 lives. With this, the death toll went up to 52,184.

A total of 5,754 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured patients increased to 20,30,458, according to the health bulletin.

'Not interested in lockdown'

Expressing his disinterest in imposing the lockdown in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something."

Thackeray also urged people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown. The CM also assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation.




