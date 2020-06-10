Asia's largest slum has not reported a single death from coronavirus pandemic in the first week of June. While Dharavi reported an average of 47 cases in May, which has come down to 27 in June. The doubling rate has improved to 44 days in June. Nearly 50% of total coronavirus cases have been recovered in this area. On 8 June, 12 new cases were recorded in the area and 13 new cases were confirmed 7 June. However, there were 26 new cases and 2 deaths on June 9.