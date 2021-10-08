OPEN APP
Mumbai: Diesel price hovers near 100-mark, petrol at 109.54 per litre
With a fresh hike in fuel price on Friday, the price of diesel in Mumbai hovers nears 100-mark after a rise of 37 paise per litre and is currently being sold at 99.92 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at 109.54 per litre after a hike of 29 paise per litre.

The petrol price is at 103.54 per litre in the national capital with an increase of 30 paise per litre, while the diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from 92.12 per litre.

In Kolkata, one-litre petrol is available 104.23 and one-litre diesel will cost 95.23 whereas in Chennai, one-litre petrol is available at 101.01 and diesel at 96 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed 100 in many states.

