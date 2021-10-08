With a fresh hike in fuel price on Friday, the price of diesel in Mumbai hovers nears 100-mark after a rise of 37 paise per litre and is currently being sold at ₹99.92 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at ₹109.54 per litre after a hike of 29 paise per litre.

The petrol price is at ₹103.54 per litre in the national capital with an increase of 30 paise per litre, while the diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from ₹92.12 per litre.

In Kolkata, one-litre petrol is available ₹104.23 and one-litre diesel will cost ₹95.23 whereas in Chennai, one-litre petrol is available at ₹101.01 and diesel at ₹96 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed ₹100 in many states.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.