Mumbai: Diesel price hovers near 100-mark, petrol at 109.54 per litre

Mumbai: Diesel price hovers near 100-mark, petrol at ₹109.54 per litre1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at ₹109.54 per litre after a hike of 29 paise per litre.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at ₹109.54 per litre after a hike of 29 paise per litre.
With a fresh hike in fuel price on Friday, the price of diesel in Mumbai hovers nears 100-mark after a rise of 37 paise per litre and is currently being sold at ₹99.92 per litre.
With a fresh hike in fuel price on Friday, the price of diesel in Mumbai hovers nears 100-mark after a rise of 37 paise per litre and is currently being sold at ₹99.92 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at ₹109.54 per litre after a hike of 29 paise per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at ₹109.54 per litre after a hike of 29 paise per litre.
The petrol price is at ₹103.54 per litre in the national capital with an increase of 30 paise per litre, while the diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from ₹92.12 per litre.
The petrol price is at ₹103.54 per litre in the national capital with an increase of 30 paise per litre, while the diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from ₹92.12 per litre.
In Kolkata, one-litre petrol is available ₹104.23 and one-litre diesel will cost ₹95.23 whereas in Chennai, one-litre petrol is available at ₹101.01 and diesel at ₹96 per litre.
In Kolkata, one-litre petrol is available ₹104.23 and one-litre diesel will cost ₹95.23 whereas in Chennai, one-litre petrol is available at ₹101.01 and diesel at ₹96 per litre.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed ₹100 in many states.
The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed ₹100 in many states.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!