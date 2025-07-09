Mumbai doctor jumps from Atal Setu minutes after calling mother: ‘Coming home for dinner’

A 32-year-old doctor Mumbai doctor allegedly jumped from the Sewri-Nhava Sea Link Atal Setu minutes after calling his mother.

Advertisement

According to an Indian Express report, citing police, Dr Omkar Kavitake called his mother to tell her that he was coming home for dinner.

Police are still trying to trace him.

The doctor, who lived in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, had worked at Mumbai's Sir JJ Hospital for the past six years.

Here's what happened: Dr Kavitake was last seen at the bridge on Monday night by a motorist who then alerted the police control room.

According to the police, the doctor stopped his car on the Navi Mumbai-Mumbai stretch of the sea link and crossed over the railings of the Atal Setu.

On reaching the spot, the police found a car with a phone inside it. Upon investigating further and making a few calls to the last dialled numbers on Dr Kavitake's phone, the police were able to identify that the car and phone belonged to him.

Advertisement

Police said that Dr Kavitake's family was informed, and a search for him has been launched.

Also Read | Mumbai teen dies after consuming ‘spiked’ soft drink given by gay partner

“When we checked the phone call details, we found that the doctor last called his mother at 9.11 PM on Monday and told her that he was soon coming home to have dinner…,” Arjun Rajane, Senior Inspector of the Ulwa police station, told the Indian Express.

No written note or message has been found.

Rajane said that the police are speaking to his family members, colleagues, and friends to find out why Dr Kavitake allegedly jumped from the sea bridge.

The investigation is currently underway.

About Atal Setu The sea bridge ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it in January 2024.

Advertisement