Mumbai doctor who took 1st shot of Covid vaccine contracts infection, recovers

A doctor of a civic-run hospital who had received the first shot of a vaccine against Covid-19 contracted the viral infection some days ago and has now recovered, a BMC official told news agency PTI.

An expert from the Maharashtra government's task force said this was not unusual as a recipient of coronavirus vaccine does not develop immunity immediately.

The doctor, 46, working at the BYL Nair hospital tested positive for the deadly virus nine days after he received the first dose of Covishield vaccine, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital, told PTI that the doctor tested positive last week but now he has recovered from the infection and is expected to join work soon.

Dr Om Shrivastav, an infectious diseases expert who is also a member of the state government's task force on coronavirus, said a person can be infected with coronavirus even after getting a vaccine dose.

Immunity for the virus starts developing two weeks after getting the first jab and for optimum immunity, a booster (second) dose is necessary, Dr Shrivastav said.

"Whenever you get a booster dose, that is the time when the immunity is going to be at its peak. Whether it will be 100 per cent or not it is difficult to say. It's too early.

"But you will get the best immunity after the second dose," he added.

While Maharashtra recorded more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day after three months on Friday, only 14,880 persons were vaccinated in the state.

As the birth anniversary of a warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was being celebrated during the day, it affected the vaccination drive in urban areas.

Around 2,848 people received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine while 12,032 people received the first shot.

Those who received the first jab on Friday included 4,371 healthcare workers and 7,661 frontline workers.

So far 5,97,562 people have received the first dose and 27,554 people have received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Maharashtra.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via