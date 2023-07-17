In Mumbai, as many as 20 stray dogs got Aadhaar cards outside the city airport on Saturday morning. The unique identification cards were strung around their neck with QR codes. After scanning the codes, one can get the dog's complete information which can be used in case he is lost.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also vaccinated the dogs outside terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Sahar, according to a report published by The Times Of India.
Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion, came up with the idea of tagging Aadhaar cards for dogs through an initiative titled ‘pawfriend.in’
He said that the team of ‘pawfriend.in’ started chasing the stray dogs to fix the QR code tags and to vaccinate them at 8.30 am on Saturday. He said that the codes can help reunite the dogs with their families if they are lost. In addition, it will also help BMC to maintain a database of the number of stray dogs in the city.
A Bandra resident said that she was assigned the task of chasing the dogs. Sonia Shelar used to feed around 300 stray dogs every day in the city. After getting the dogs, a vet from BMC vaccinate them and then another pawfriend member put the QR codes around their neck, TOI reported.
Dr. Kalim Pathan, head of BMC’s veterinary health services told the publication that the dogs also undergo a basic health checkup along with the vaccination. He added that tagging QR codes around stray dogs' necks is a pilot project, and the team will plan how it can be taken forward at a larger level in Mumbai.
The Times Of India on July 12 reported about dogs being relocated outside the airport. A Marine Lines resident captured the incident on camera. She saw that some dogs are being netted outside the airport and taken away.
Apart from BMC, medical experts, and local residents, the airport officials also partnered with the pawfriend team to ensure the safety of passengers and the furry animal in the area.
