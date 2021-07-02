Mumbai: Draft guidelines prepared to prevent fake vaccination drives

The submissions were made before a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Siddharth Chandrashekhar through his counsel Anita Castellino, seeking greater access for citizens to the vaccine and the court's intervention to address the problems people face while booking slots on the CoWin portal. During the previous hearing held last week, the HC bench had sought to know from the BMC what steps the civic body proposed to take to verify what had been administered to the 2,053 people, who had fallen victims to fake vaccination camps held at different places in the city.

