Mumbai drug bust: The Mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 16 kg of mephedrone, worth more than ₹24 crore and arrested five accused in a smuggling operation bust, officials told PTI.

The drugs were being smuggled from Hyderabad to Mumbai in a bus, they added. Cash of around ₹1.93 crore was also recovered from three other accused, the official added.

The Investigation The DRI's Mumbai zonal team undertook its investigation and surveillance based on intelligence inputs on two suspects. These suspects were intercepted with the contraband in possession, early on December 3 on a bus from Hyderabad to Mumbai, it said.

During the search of their luggage, detectives found 16 kg of a powdered substance, which after testing was confirmed as mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, the official said.

After interrogation of the two accused, the DRI found and caught three more suspects, including a middleman and a receiver, and seized ₹1.93 crore cash from their possession, as per the report.

All five of the arrested accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Uber Eats Delivery Turns Into Drugs Bust in US On November 24, an Uber Eats driver in Washington Township, New Jersey, made a surprising discovery when she picked up what appeared to be a regular food delivery but turned out to be something far more suspicious.

The driver was dispatched to deliver a package that appeared to contain a burrito meal, which included a box of soup mix, and a bottle of water. But, as she drove towards the delivery location, she became suspicious due to an unusual odor coming from the bag and decided to stop and inspect the package.

Upon examination by local authorities, police confirmed, as per the report, that the contents were not food. Instead of a burrito, the package was found to be a cleverly disguised drug package.

Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik confirmed that the package was seized as evidence and that an investigation was underway to identify the source and intended recipient. Authorities believe the delivery was likely part of a larger scheme to use Uber Eats as an illicit delivery service.