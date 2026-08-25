Mumbai drug bust: Former cabin crew member, aide arrested with 977g mephedrone; police uncover years-old smuggling link

A former cabin crew member has been arrested after she, along with one aide, tried to smuggle drugs into Mumbai from Gujarat's Vadodara. The investigation that followed revealed that the woman had been smuggling drugs for a long time, NDTV reported.

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The drug-smuggling ring was busted by authorities once Surat Crime Branch received information that a car was transporting a huge quantity of drugs (MD or mephedrone) from Vadodara to Mumbai. When officials stopped a suspicious car near a toll plaza on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, they found 977 grams of drugs in the vehicle, following which the two occupants of the car, former cabin crew member Mansi Sayed, 41, and 20-year-old Suleman Shaikh were arrested.

Police also recovered a number of mobile phones as well as plastic bags used to package the drugs from the car.

The duo revealed during interrogation that the car was rented in Mumbai and then was driven to Vadodara, from where they were taking the drugs back to Mumbai.

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Regarding the source of their supply, they revealed that the consignment was given to them by a woman near the Vadodara railway station. Once they reached Mumbai, their plan was to package the drugs into smaller packs and sell them.

The duo lived in the Santacruz area of Mumbai and were known to each other for many years, the investigation has revealed.

Previous criminal record of Mansi Sayed The probe has revealed that Mansi, who was earlier an employee of Malaysian Airlines, had travelled to a number of countries, and was in contact with a drug network since 2015.

She has a long history in the narcotics business and was previously arrested in Indore in 2021 when she was found with 100 grams of drugs.

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Police told NDTV that her connection with the drug network across Madhya Pradesh came into light after she was arrested in 2021. Investigators are now probing the connection between the older contacts and her present ones in the drug businesses.

An investigation is also going on to capture the woman who allegedly supplied drugs to Mansi.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Mumbai drug bust: Former cabin crew member, aide arrested with 977g mephedrone; police uncover years-old smuggling link