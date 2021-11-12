Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark his weekly presence before the agency.

Khan was granted bail in cruise drugs bust case by the Bombay High Court with 14 conditions and his meeting with agency officials every Friday was part of that.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB had on Sunday summoned Khan for questioning. However, he could not appear citing fever.

In a detailed bail order on October 29, the Bombay HC asked Aryan to surrender his passport and appear before NCB every Friday.

While on bail, Aryan has been directed by the court not to indulge in similar offence as alleged by the NCB and not try to establish communication with co-accused.

Also, he cannot leave the country without prior permission of NDPS court. The HC also said that Aryan shall attend court on all dates unless prevented by any reasonable cause. He has also been directed to visit the NCB office as and when called once trial begins, and should not delay the trial.

Besides Aryan, the court also asked Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday. Merchant and Dhamecha were also arrested and granted bail in the same case.

The NCB busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case.

With agency inputs

